ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
Ericsson : Nokia Q2 beats forecasts on solid demand; maintains outlook

07/25/2019 | 01:59am EDT
Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported a surprise rise in second-quarter profit, citing higher demand, while maintaining its 2019 profit outlook.

Nokia reported April-June underlying earnings per share of 0.05 euros, compared with an average forecast of 0.03 euros in a Refinitiv poll.

The company said its second-quarter revenue rose 7% from a year ago to 5.69 billion euros ($6.34 billion), boosted by growth in North America.

The equipment maker's quarterly revenue beat analysts' average forecast of 5.43 billion euros.

The telecom network industry has faced slowing demand since 4G network sales peaked in the middle of the decade, but a new cycle of network upgrades appear to be kicking in as demand for 5G technology increases.

Nokia maintained its forecasts of full-year earnings per share at 0.25-0.29 euros, and 2020 EPS of 0.37-0.42 euros. Analysts' average forecast stands at 0.23 euros for 2019 and 0.36 euros for 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

The Finnish company said it now expects slight market growth in 2019, while its earlier forecast was based on a flat market.

Nokia counts Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei [HWT.UL] as its main rivals, and some analysts say Nordic firms may benefit from challenges faced by the Chinese group after Washington accused Huawei of activities contrary to national security, a charge Huawei denies.

"Some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits," Nokia said.

Last week, its rival Ericsson said the company expected a battle for new contracts to hit profit margins in the second half of the year.

"Competitive intensity could increase in some accounts as some competitors seek to take share in the early phases of 5G," Nokia added.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Tarmo Virki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -1.67% 82.52 Delayed Quote.5.90%
NOKIA OYJ 0.77% 4.633 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 224 B
EBIT 2019 20 612 M
Net income 2019 9 853 M
Finance 2019 23 440 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 274 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 94,52  SEK
Last Close Price 82,52  SEK
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB5.90%28 999
CISCO SYSTEMS33.19%247 041
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.68%35 857
NOKIA OYJ-7.89%28 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.68%28 146
ARISTA NETWORKS32.51%21 175
