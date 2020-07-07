Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : Nokia to add open interfaces to its telecom equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 03:14am EDT
The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo

Finland's Nokia on Tuesday became the first major telecom equipment maker to commit to adding open interfaces in its products that will allow mobile operators to build networks that are not tied to a vendor.

The new technology, dubbed Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN), aims to reduce reliance on any one vendor by making every part of a telecom network interoperable and allowing operators to choose different suppliers for different components.

Currently, Nokia along with Ericsson and Huawei supplies most of the equipment for building telecom networks and mobile operators can only pick one for each part of their network

As part of the implementation plan, Nokia plans to deploy Open RAN interfaces in its baseband and radio units, a spokesman said. An initial set of Open RAN functionalities will become available this year, while the full suite of interfaces is expected to be available in 2021, the company said.

Nokia, unlike other vendors, had been promising to participate in the development of open RAN technology and have joined several industry alliances.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Niklas Pollard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -1.46% 90.36 Delayed Quote.12.65%
NOKIA OYJ -1.79% 4.099 Delayed Quote.26.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
03:14aERICSSON : Nokia to add open interfaces to its telecom equipment
RE
02:48aNokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
DJ
07/06Communications Services Up On Growth Bets -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
07/06Nokia, Hurt by Costly 5G Chip Mistake, Struggles to Catch Huawei
DJ
07/06TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson powers Vodafone UK Standalone 5G..
AQ
07/06TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Grundfos pursues Industry 4.0 with Ericss..
AQ
07/06FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : launches Ericsson-powered commercial 5G in Taiw..
AQ
07/05France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report
RE
07/02ERICSSON : and Getinge partner to increase production of advanced ICU ventilator..
PU
07/02TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Chunghwa Telecom launches commercial 5G i..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 234 B 25 333 M 25 333 M
Net income 2020 14 038 M 1 519 M 1 519 M
Net cash 2020 15 647 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 328 B 35 346 M 35 445 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 99 095
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,52 SEK
Last Close Price 91,88 SEK
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB12.65%35 346
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.21%192 663
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.74%44 742
ZTE CORPORATION26.14%25 685
NOKIA OYJ20.96%25 148
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.60%22 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group