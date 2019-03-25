Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : Pentagon eyeing 5G solutions with Huawei rivals Ericsson and Nokia - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 07:54pm EDT
A woman looks at her mobile phone next to a 5G sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the U.S. further pushes to separate itself from Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies, the Pentagon is laying the groundwork to use technology from rivals Nokia and Ericsson in its 5G development plans, a Pentagon official said on Monday.

"I am not sure we are going to have a total U.S. solution," Ellen Lord, the Department of Defense's under secretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment said. "We are talking to Ericsson, we are talking to Nokia quite a bit."

Simultaneously, the U.S. is laying the groundwork to develop its own technology to support 5G enabled communications, said Lord, who is the Pentagon's chief weapon's buyer.

The United States has lobbied Europe to shut out Huawei, saying its equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. But the European Commission is expected to ignore U.S. calls to ban Huawei Technologies.

Huawei has strongly rejected the allegations and earlier this month sued the U.S. government over the issue.

At the same time, Lord said that military to military discussions about future 5G networks were going well for the United States. On the military side, "there is actually a huge dialog going on about what is the path forward," Lord said. "We have frankly seen a lot of our European allies leaning forward to work with us on that."

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Mike Stone
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -0.16% 86.7 Delayed Quote.11.45%
NOKIA OYJ -1.53% 5.156 Delayed Quote.4.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
07:54pERICSSON : Pentagon eyeing 5G solutions with Huawei rivals Ericsson and Nokia - ..
RE
10:34aSK TELECOM : SKT, Ericsson team up on cloud-native 5G core
AQ
07:24aKT CORP : inks 5G commercial contract with Ericsson
AQ
01:25aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson launches new 5G and IoT competition i..
AQ
01:25aSK TELECOM : SKT, Ericsson team up on cloud-native 5G core
AQ
03/24TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson launches IoT and 5G University Compet..
AQ
03/23TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Augmented Reality is future of gaming - Ericss..
AQ
03/23TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : UNESCO, Ericsson Boost Skill Development In AI..
AQ
03/23TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson announces 5G deals with KT and SK Tel..
AQ
03/23TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and SK Telecom team up on cloud nativ..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 215 B
EBIT 2019 18 134 M
Net income 2019 8 935 M
Finance 2019 22 172 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 31,98
P/E ratio 2020 20,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 290 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB11.45%31 265
CISCO SYSTEMS21.72%232 163
QUALCOMM-0.16%68 770
NOKIA OYJ4.10%33 346
ARISTA NETWORKS42.46%22 731
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 719
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.