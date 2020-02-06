Log in
ERICSSON AB

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
News 


Ericsson : To counter Huawei threat, U.S. should consider taking 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia - attorney general

02/06/2020 | 01:20pm EST
A general view of an exterior of the Ericsson headquarters in Stockholm

Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its "financial muscle" behind Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance in next-generation 5G telecoms technology.

In a remarkable statement underscoring how far the United States may be willing to go to counter Huawei, Barr said in a speech to a Washington think-tank conference on Chinese economic espionage there had been proposals to meet the concerns "by the United States aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson."

He said this was envisaged "through American ownership of a controlling stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and allied companies."

"Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a far more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power, or their staying power," Barr said.

"We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach," he added at the event hosted by Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Barr said China had emerged as the "top geo-political adversary" and added: "China has stolen a march and is now leading in 5G ... They have already captured 40 percent of the market and are now aggressively pursuing the balance."

U.S. government investments in public companies are rare except in the case of bailouts to save ailing firms and jobs, and such investments in foreign companies are even rarer.

The U.S. government added Huawei to an economic blacklist last year, saying the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security. It has pressed nations not to grant Huawei access to 5G networks and alleged Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk.

At the same CSIS event, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Beijing was seeking to steal American technology by "any means necessary."

He said the bureau currently had about 1,000 open investigations of Chinese technology theft across its 56 regional offices, while FBI counterintelligence chief John Brown said it had arrested 24 people last year in China-related cases and another 19 already in 2020.

Wray said the investigations spanned "just about every industry sector" and the threat needed to be addressed through action across the whole of the U.S. government.

China was aggressively exploiting U.S. academic openness to steal technology, using "campus proxies" and establishing "institutes on our campuses," Wray added.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Centre, said that among China's priorities was stealing U.S. aircraft and electric vehicle technology.In advance of Thursday's event, Evanina estimated the theft of American trade secrets by China costs the United States "anywhere from $300 to $600 billion" a year.

The comments from the top law enforcement officials reflect an aggressively stepped-up campaign by the Trump administration to counter Chinese espionage operations.

This has snared a growing group of Chinese government officials, business people, and academics.

The campaign has included charges against a leading American academic at one of the top U.S. universities.

Last month, prosecutors charged Charles Lieber, chair of Harvard University's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, with lying about participating in China's Thousand Talents Plan, which aims to attract research specialists working overseas.

The Chinese embassy in Washington earlier rejected the U.S. allegations as "entirely baseless."

"The people-to-people exchange between China and the US is conducive to stronger understanding between the two peoples and serves the fundamental interests of our two countries," it said.

By Mark Hosenball and David Brunnstrom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.64% 79.2 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
NOKIA OYJ 2.27% 3.7 Delayed Quote.9.77%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 237 B
EBIT 2020 24 549 M
Net income 2020 14 775 M
Finance 2020 31 170 M
Yield 2020 2,21%
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 259 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,78  SEK
Last Close Price 77,92  SEK
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB-4.24%26 328
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,1.02%200 404
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.30%57 245
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.65%30 852
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%24 226
NOKIA OYJ9.77%22 026
