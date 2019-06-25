Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : and KDDI boost Japan's network performance with AI-based optimization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

KDDI, a leading mobile operator in Japan, has partnered with Ericsson to implement an innovative, AI-based solution to optimize its LTE radio access network and improve end-user experience. The solution, which is part of Ericsson's managed services offering, automatically finds optimal radio network parameters in the network resulting in increased spectrum efficiency between bands and improved throughput. The collaboration is part of KDDI's AI & automation program that seeks to find innovative ways to modernize optimization and provide better performance to the operator's customers.

In a series of trials conducted in dense urban areas, the Ericsson AI-based solution improved network throughput by nearly 10 percent. Normally, KDDI would have needed thousands of hours to complete a network-wide analysis to come up with optimized parameters but with Ericsson's solution, the process now takes less than 30 minutes to complete.

With the outcome exceeding expectations, KDDI and Ericsson are now expanding this approach several additional geographical areas in Japan.

Yasuo Ohkouchi, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division, says: 'We have identified network performance improvement as a critical factor for delivering a great network experience to our customers. However, today we're spending a huge amount of time to do this. Using the machine learning-based methodology provided by Ericsson, we see that network optimization, that takes each area's specific attributes into consideration, can be done in a much shorter about of time.'

Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: 'KDDI has very clear vision that puts the customer satisfaction as the top priority, and they see network performance as a crucial factor. Ericsson's AI-based network optimization is a technology designed to improve network performance with completely new levels of speed, scalability and effective results. We look forward to continuing our strong cooperation with KDDI as we support them to achieve their goals.'

In 2018, Ericsson established Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator labs to develop concrete use cases and test them in live network environments. Ericsson is committed to further enhancing its AI capabilities to support its customers' automation journey in the 5G era.

Ericsson's state- of-the-art Network Design and Optimization solutions blends existing know-how of multiple complex network consolidation engagements with next-generation machine learning. This is maximizing end-user experience in service provider's networks while minimizing their total cost of ownership.

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
09:12pERICSSON : and KDDI boost Japan's network performance with AI-based optimization
PU
09:09pU.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff ..
RE
08:20pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson To Showcase Music Connect At Mawazine..
AQ
07:39pERICSSON : U.S. hopes to re-launch China trade talks, will not accept conditions..
RE
05:52pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Red Bee Media's Andrew Knight on increasing en..
AQ
05:52pWATCH : Red Bee Media's Kris Langbridge on the state of content distribution
AQ
10:35aEXCLUSIVE : In push to replace Huawei, rural U.S. carriers are talking with Noki..
RE
08:59aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, Nokia Prepared for Any US Ban on Chi..
AQ
08:25aERICSSON : User plane innovations enable profitable 5G service
PU
08:25aTU-AUTOMOTIVE DETROIT : Connectivity at the heart of automotive innovation
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 20 361 M
Net income 2019 10 171 M
Finance 2019 19 604 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 29,10
P/E ratio 2020 20,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 306 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,6  SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB17.81%32 216
CISCO SYSTEMS31.62%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD3.88%39 307
NOKIA OYJ-12.04%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.96%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS19.64%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About