Ericsson : and Signify see 5G connectivity in a new light with joint indoor solution

This is the latest concept born from the successful relationship between Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) and Ericsson, who previously co-developed Lightpole Site Slim, the connected outdoor lighting pole small cell solution.

The new luminaire light fixture- which is due to be unveiled at MWC19 Shanghai, June 26-28 - features an embedded Ericsson Radio Dot, and will deliver not only light, but also 5G connectivity inside buildings. The 5G Radio Dot, Ericsson's industry-leading indoor small cell solution, is small and light enough to embed easily into Signify's lighting systems. With this additional deployment option, it will now be easier to deliver 5G indoors.

David Hammarwall, Head of Product Line Radio, Business Area Networks, at Ericsson, says: 'Our partnership with Signify is a great example of our innovative work in the indoor small cells space - we are continuously looking for new opportunities and easy ways for service providers and building owners to add indoor mobile connectivity. Our 5G Dot is so small and compact, it can fit into a lighting solution.'

Remco Lansbergen, Senior Director Global Strategic Alliances, at Signify, says: 'It's all about connectivity inside buildings. The bulk of internet traffic is there and corporate WiFi will not always be the preferred option. Our connected lighting system, Interact Office, makes it possible to have a high-bandwidth network in the ceiling with Ericsson's 5G Radio Dot embedded in the luminaires.'

The embedded 5G Radio Dot will work with Signify's Interact Office, benefiting from the innovative architecture of the Radio Dot System - with power and backhaul delivered though standard networking cables (CAT 6).

The new product offering will be on display at the Ericsson booth at MWC19 Shanghai.

