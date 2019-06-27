Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : and Signify see 5G connectivity in a new light with joint indoor solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 02:10am EDT

This is the latest concept born from the successful relationship between Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) and Ericsson, who previously co-developed Lightpole Site Slim, the connected outdoor lighting pole small cell solution.

The new luminaire light fixture- which is due to be unveiled at MWC19 Shanghai, June 26-28 - features an embedded Ericsson Radio Dot, and will deliver not only light, but also 5G connectivity inside buildings. The 5G Radio Dot, Ericsson's industry-leading indoor small cell solution, is small and light enough to embed easily into Signify's lighting systems. With this additional deployment option, it will now be easier to deliver 5G indoors.

David Hammarwall, Head of Product Line Radio, Business Area Networks, at Ericsson, says: 'Our partnership with Signify is a great example of our innovative work in the indoor small cells space - we are continuously looking for new opportunities and easy ways for service providers and building owners to add indoor mobile connectivity. Our 5G Dot is so small and compact, it can fit into a lighting solution.'

Remco Lansbergen, Senior Director Global Strategic Alliances, at Signify, says: 'It's all about connectivity inside buildings. The bulk of internet traffic is there and corporate WiFi will not always be the preferred option. Our connected lighting system, Interact Office, makes it possible to have a high-bandwidth network in the ceiling with Ericsson's 5G Radio Dot embedded in the luminaires.'

The embedded 5G Radio Dot will work with Signify's Interact Office, benefiting from the innovative architecture of the Radio Dot System - with power and backhaul delivered though standard networking cables (CAT 6).

The new product offering will be on display at the Ericsson booth at MWC19 Shanghai.

FURTHER READING:

Find out more about Ericsson 5G.
Find out more about Ericsson's publicly announced 5G contracts.
Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships.
Find out more about Ericsson 5G use case trials.

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 06:09:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
02:10aERICSSON : and Signify see 5G connectivity in a new light with joint indoor solu..
PU
01:29aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : ‘Cutting-edge Standalone Radio Software ..
AQ
06/26TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : The Future of Work - THE TRUE VALUE OF LEADERS..
AQ
06/26ERICSSON : China Telecom and MediaTek achieve 5G SA data call with commercial ch..
PU
06/26SPECIAL REPORT : Inside the West’s failed fight against China’s &lsq..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : China hacked eight major computer services firms in years-long attac..
RE
06/26EKHOLM : "Time has proven Ericsson to be a trusted partner in China"
AQ
06/26TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and KDDI boost Japan's network perfor..
AQ
06/26TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Widespread 5G expected in Oman before other re..
AQ
06/26EKHOLM : “Time has proven Ericsson to be a trusted partner in China”
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 20 361 M
Net income 2019 10 171 M
Finance 2019 19 604 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 28,35
P/E ratio 2020 20,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,6  SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB14.76%32 162
CISCO SYSTEMS29.43%240 064
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD4.49%34 738
NOKIA OYJ-12.62%28 076
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.32%27 056
ARISTA NETWORKS21.17%18 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About