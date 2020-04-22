Ericsson : beats first-quarter core profit estimates, defying virus outbreak

The company's first-quarter adjusted quarterly operating earnings rose to 4.6 billion Swedish crowns (370.59 million pounds) from a year earlier, and beat the mean forecast of 4.13 billion crowns, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Total revenue for the telecom equipment maker, a rival of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and Finland's Nokia, rose 2% to 49.8 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)