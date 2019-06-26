Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : extends global supply chain with company's first smart factory in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced plans to build its first fully-automated smart factory in the US. The state-of-the-art factory will produce Advanced Antenna System* radios to boost network capacity and coverage, including rural coverage, as well as 5G radios for urban areas, both necessary for rapid 5G deployments in North America.

The new smart factory complements Ericsson's global supply chain, which ensures the company is working close to customers through its European, Asian and American operations, securing fast and agile deliveries to meet customer requirements. This builds on Ericsson's previously announced strategic initiative is the U.S. market. Ericsson is also fast-tracking the launch of the next-generation smart manufacturing through a modular and flexible production setup in its existing own factories in Estonia, China and Brazil.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: 'We continue to focus on working closely with our customers and supporting them in the buildout of 5G globally and in North America. With today's announcement, we conclude months of preparations and can move into execution also in the U.S. In addition, we are digitalizing our entire global production landscape, including establishing this factory in the U.S. With 5G connectivity we're accelerating Industry 4.0, enabling automated factories for the future.'

Location will be announced upon concluding discussions with state and local authorities. The company is committed to the factory being operational in early 2020. The smart factory will be powered by Ericsson 5G solutions tailored for the industrial environment and will also advance Ericsson's commitment to sustainability, including registration to pursue LEED Gold Certification.

Fast and secure 5G connectivity will enable agile operations and flexible production. This will be achieved through automated warehouses, connected logistics and automated assembly, packing and product handling, and the use of autonomous carts. The latest technology products created in the 5G factory will enable a faster rollout of commercial 5G across the region. To ensure the high quality of products, Ericsson runs its new product introduction** and early production in-house. Over time, activities to support new product introduction will also be added to the new factory operations as local competence and knowledge of 5G is built.

Ericsson plans to initially employ approximately 100 people at the facility, which will have highly automated operations, as well as a modular and flexible production setup to enable quick ramp up and rollout.

Ericsson began operations via a production partner for the first radios for the U.S. market produced at the end of 2018. The company also established a new R&D site - a software development center - in Austin, Texas. It is located close to the Austin ASIC Design Center, which opened in late 2017 and focuses on core microelectronics of 5G radio base stations.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

LEED, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

*Advanced Antenna Systems radios enable large scale deployments in 4G and 5G mobile networks. Street Macro radios for urban use are radios with integrated RAN Compute baseband functionality that allows network densification in metropolitan areas, where no new rooftop sites are available.

** New Product Introduction (NPI) is the process that new products must pass through in order to get a product prototype from design to market introduction.

Related links:

Ericsson increasing US investments to support accelerated 5G deployments (August 2018)

Further reading:

Ericsson Smart Factory
Smart Wireless Manufacturing

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
03:22aERICSSON : extends global supply chain with company's first smart factory in the..
PU
03:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson extends global supply chain with comp..
AQ
02:45aU.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff ..
RE
12:09aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : 'Urgent and decisive action' needed in Europe ..
AQ
06/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson to Showcase Music Connect at Mawazine..
AQ
06/25ERICSSON : and KDDI boost Japan's network performance with AI-based optimization
PU
06/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson To Showcase Music Connect At Mawazine..
AQ
06/25ERICSSON : U.S. hopes to re-launch China trade talks, will not accept conditions..
RE
06/25WATCH : Red Bee Media's Kris Langbridge on the state of content distribution
AQ
06/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Red Bee Media's Andrew Knight on increasing en..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 20 361 M
Net income 2019 10 171 M
Finance 2019 19 604 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 28,80
P/E ratio 2020 20,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,6  SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB16.61%32 216
CISCO SYSTEMS29.43%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD3.88%39 307
NOKIA OYJ-12.04%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.72%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS19.64%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About