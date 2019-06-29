Log in
Ericsson : implements disaster-resilient core network for Bhutan Telecom

06/29/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Aimed at providing subscribers with a seamless and uninterrupted experience, even during natural disaster. the emergency telecom core network taps Ericsson's Digital Services portfolio - including Evolved Packet Core, Mobile Switching, OSS, and BSS solutions.

The small country of the Kingdom of Bhutan lies within one of the world's most seismically active zones - the Eastern Himalayas in South Asia.

The network was dedicated on June 29 by His Excellency Lyonpo Karma Donen Wangdi, Minister for Information & Communications in Bhutan.

In addition to Ericsson and Bhutan Telecom, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were involved in the initiative.

Jichen Thinley, General Manager, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Bhutan Telecom, says, 'Mobility and connectivity are extremely important during a time of natural disaster and calamities. Bhutan being located within one of the most seismically active zones in the world, we are working with Ericsson to put in place a backup telecom core network that enables a seamless and uninterrupted connectivity experience for our users across the country.'

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, says: 'As a long-term partner for Bhutan Telecom we understand the importance of creating a robust telecom network that is reliable in normalcy, as well as contingencies. The solutions that we have deployed as part of this project will help Bhutan Telecom in day -to-day network management and will enhance their overall preparedness against natural disasters.'

Bhutan is witnessing significant growth in data traffic. Ericsson is helping Bhutan Telecom address this growing demand for data services by expanding LTE coverage and capacity in the country.

Bhutan Telecom is the largest telecom operator in the Kingdom of Bhutan with 70 percent market share. It provides telecommunication services in mobile, fixed-line, and DSL broadband. Ericsson has been the prime vendor to Bhutan Telecom in mobile networks both for networks and digital services since its inception in 2004.

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 08:42:04 UTC
