Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : makes $1.2 billion provision to settle U.S. probes, flags third quarter hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

(Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Thursday its third-quarter results will be hit by a 12 billion Swedish krona (£996.39 million) provision it was making for U.S. probes into past corruption allegations.

(Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Thursday its third-quarter results will be hit by a 12 billion Swedish krona (£996.39 million) provision it was making for U.S. probes into past corruption allegations.

The investigations, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, are linked to Ericsson's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Ericsson said.

The Swedish company said it estimated a monetary sanction of $1 billion, along with additional related costs, to settle the investigations.

"The process to find a resolution is still ongoing," Ericsson said.

The investigation covers a period ending with the first quarter of 2017 and revealed breaches of Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics and the FCPA in China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Ericsson said the breaches were the outcome of several deficiencies, including the company's failure to react to red flags and inadequate internal controls.

"We have to recognize that the company has failed in the past," Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said.

Ericsson said this year it expected the investigation would result in "material financial and other measures", and Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Djurberg said on Thursday that the anticipated fine of $1 billion was in line with market expectations.

"If the market believes that 1 billion is the end-game, then I don't think Ericsson shares should drop on this," Djurberg told Reuters.

Ericsson initially received questions from the SEC in 2013 and from the DOJ in 2015, and said it had been voluntarily cooperating with the authorities since.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm and by Sathvik N and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
03:04aERICSSON : makes $1.2 billion provision to settle U.S. probes, flags third quart..
RE
09/25ERICSSON : Expects $1 Billion Monetary Sanction for SEC, DOJ Investigations
DJ
09/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson estimates costs for resolving investi..
AQ
09/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Industry 4.0 Center of Excellence to ..
AQ
09/24U.S. lawmakers propose $1 billion fund to replace Huawei equipment
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/20Europe's China telecoms gear ban would cost industry $3.5 billion
RE
09/20TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson to begin US 5G smart manufacturing in..
AQ
09/17TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson helps expand 5G to rural US customers
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 224 B
EBIT 2019 20 926 M
Net income 2019 9 792 M
Finance 2019 21 948 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 94,90  SEK
Last Close Price 79,76  SEK
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB2.36%27 069
CISCO SYSTEMS14.48%208 529
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.34.51%43 477
NOKIA OYJ-7.60%28 710
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.18%28 186
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%18 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group