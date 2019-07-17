Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : says on track for 2020 targets as second-quarter profit matches forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of an Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Mobile network gear maker Ericsson posted a second-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its financial goals due to strong sales of 5G equipment.

Some analysts had expected the company to upgrade its 2020 targets after showing steady profitability improvements in 2018 and 2019 on rising 5G demands following a period of falling spending by operators.

The company, which counts China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia as its main rivals, has pledged to deliver an operating margin, excluding restructuring costs, of over 10 percent in 2020.

"We see strong momentum in our 5G business with both new contracts and new commercial launches as well as live networks," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement. "To date, we have provided solutions for almost two-thirds of all commercially launched 5G networks."

Quarterly gross margin in Networks fell to 41.4% from 43.2% in the previous quarter, mainly due to litigation settlement costs, strategic contracts and lower intellectual property rights licensing revenues.

Ericsson said the strategic contracts would boost margins in the long run but would hurt profitability in the near term. Overall, gross margin was 36.6% compared to 34.8% a year ago.

"In the quarter we had a negative impact on gross margin and expect this impact to increase during the second half of the year," it said in the report.

Quarterly operating profit rose to 3.7 billion crowns from a 0.2 billion profit a year ago, in line with a mean forecast for a 3.7 billion profit in an analyst poll. Sales rose to 54.8 billion crowns from a-year-ago 49.8 billion, above forecasts of 53.2 billion.

Profit was negatively impacted by a litigation settlement cost to Intellectual Ventures of 400 million crowns.

Ericsson has staked its recovery on growing demand for next-generation 5G gear, and some analysts think it could benefit from current turmoil surrounding market leader Huawei.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Michael Kahn)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -0.18% 90.38 Delayed Quote.15.99%
NOKIA OYJ 1.89% 4.5795 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
02:54aERICSSON : says on track for 2020 targets as second-quarter profit matches forec..
RE
01:31aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson reports second quarter results 2019
AQ
07/16Vodafone launches 5G in Germany, challenges D.Telekom on price
RE
07/16TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Verizon and Ericsson introduce ground breaking..
AQ
07/16Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
RE
07/15TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, T-Mobile, and Qualcomm data session ..
AQ
07/09Huawei says Brazil on target with 5G tests, but falling behind neighbours
RE
07/08BLACKBERRY : Changing Market Dynamics? Automotive Cloud Becomes Attractive Again..
AQ
07/04EU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm
RE
07/04TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Spectrum Sharing enables extended 5G ..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 220 B
EBIT 2019 21 289 M
Net income 2019 10 287 M
Finance 2019 21 325 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 29,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 95,50  SEK
Last Close Price 90,38  SEK
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB15.99%31 374
CISCO SYSTEMS32.98%245 286
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD9.23%36 945
NOKIA OYJ-10.65%28 211
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS50.21%28 191
ARISTA NETWORKS31.77%20 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About