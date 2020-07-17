Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson second quarter core profit beats, margins improve on telecom equipment sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of an exterior of the Ericsson headquarters in Stockholm

Sweden's Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates on Friday, buoyed by higher margins on the sale of telecom equipment, and said it was keeping its financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

Sweden's Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates on Friday, buoyed by higher margins on the sale of telecom equipment, and said it was keeping its financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

Despite the economic uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak, many telecom companies globally have been moving ahead with plans to upgrade to 5G networks, pushing up Ericsson's commercial contract wins to 99.

Ericsson and Finland's Nokia were also expected to be the beneficiaries of Britain's decision this week to ban Chinese telecoms giant Huawei [HWT.UL] from next-generation 5G networks.

"Some customers are accelerating their investments while others are temporarily cautious," Chief Executive Officer Börje Ekholm said in a statement. "With current visibility, we maintain the group targets for 2020 and 2022."  

But some of those contract wins came with a cost.

Ericsson, which won contracts from China's three largest telecom operators - China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, had to take hit on gross margins as it wrotedown about 1 billion crowns (£86.74 million) in product inventory.

Including the 1.6 percentage points hit, gross margin rose to 38.2% in quarter from 36.7% in the year-ago period.

The company's second-quarter adjusted quarterly operating earnings rose to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns from 3.9 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 3.36 billion crowns, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Total revenue rose 1% to 55.6 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard and Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -0.19% 53.95 End-of-day quote.-17.63%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.88% 2.26 End-of-day quote.-29.60%
ERICSSON AB -0.81% 87.64 Delayed Quote.7.45%
NOKIA OYJ -1.99% 3.7125 Delayed Quote.12.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
02:07aEricsson second quarter core profit beats, margins improve on telecom equipme..
RE
02:01aERICSSON : Backs Guidance After Limited Impact From Covid-19 on 2Q
DJ
12:18aEricsson second-quarter core profit beats, margins improve on telecom equipme..
RE
07/16UK ban on Huawei opens door for competitors, although consumer may pick up ta..
RE
07/15CHINA WARNS UK : 'Dumping' Huawei will cost you
RE
07/15CHINA WARNS UK : 'Dumping' Huawei will cost you
RE
07/15Factbox - Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world
RE
07/15UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
RE
07/15ERICSSON : Omantel selects Ericsson for 5G Network Expansion
PU
07/14UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 233 B 25 702 M 25 702 M
Net income 2020 13 692 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
Net cash 2020 19 289 M 2 125 M 2 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 313 B 34 564 M 34 438 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 99 095
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,61 SEK
Last Close Price 87,64 SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB7.45%34 564
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-4.55%195 915
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.61%46 063
ZTE CORPORATION13.22%25 991
NOKIA OYJ14.93%24 316
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.40%22 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group