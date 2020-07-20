Log in
07/20/2020 | 04:06am EDT
Ericsson selected by SoftBank Corp. to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core
  • Ericsson to deploy cloud-native, dual-mode 5G Core, enabling the launch of SoftBank's standalone 5G services
  • Dual-mode 5G Core enables SoftBank to develop new 5G use cases towards consumers, enterprises and industry partners
  • Zero-touch operation, including continuous delivery and integration processes (CI/CD), is made possible through container-based microservice architecture and its automation capabilities
Press release
Jul 20, 2020 08:00 (GMT +00:00)

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank') to deliver cloud native 5G Core for SoftBank's 5G Standalone Network. The solution, which includes Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Ericsson Cloud Unified Data Management and Policy, as well as Ericsson NFVI, will play a key role in SoftBank's operational transformation. Zero-touch operation, including continuous delivery and integration processes (CI/CD), is made possible through container-based microservice architecture and its automation capabilities.

Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core provides SoftBank with capabilities that enable the development of new 5G use cases for mobile broadband users, as well as for enterprises and industry partners. Ericsson and SoftBank have been continuously collaborating in developing and deploying 5G technologies throughout the Japanese market including 5G RAN and 5G EPC. In May 2019, Ericsson was selected by SoftBank as its primary 5G radio access network (RAN) vendor.

Keiichi Makizono, Senior Vice President, CIO of SoftBank, says: 'Japan is a leading 5G telecom market and together with Ericsson we are building a new platform of innovation for the country. Under our new agreement, we will extend our long-term partnership and provide a high quality and future-proof platform enabling a new wave of innovation for Japanese society.'

Luca Orsini, Head of Ericsson Japan, says: 'Ericsson's cloud native dual-mode 5G Core provides the cutting-edge container-based microservice architecture that will help SoftBank to both develop new business models towards consumers, enterprise and industry partners as well as to move onto the next level of network operational efficiency.'

Ericsson currently has 99 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique operators and supports 54 live 5G networks worldwide.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 08:05:05 UTC
