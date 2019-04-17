Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson posted a first-quarter profit on Wednesday that swept past forecasts due to strong growth in North America and cost cuts, spurring the telecom equipment maker to boost its full-year outlook for the global networks market.

Its shares rose more than 3 percent to a four-year high.

Profit beat expectations for a fifth straight quarter, as the Swedish company slashes costs following an industry-wide downturn in the middle of the decade, and as a new cycle of network upgrades kicks in for next-generation 5G equipment.

The company counts Huawei as one of its main rivals and some analysts see potential benefits from Western suspicions of the Chinese group after Washington alleged its gear could be used by Beijing for spying.

Ericsson Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander said the Huawei situation had not yet affected orders but acknowledged security concerns could play a role in customer decisions.

"We said earlier that we don't see it in the order books, but generally speaking the competitiveness we now have in our radio portfolio, through all technology investment we have done, matters," Mellander told Reuters.

Huawei has rejected the allegations and launched a lawsuit against the U.S. government.

Excluding restructuring charges related to a revamp of its Business Support System unit and one-off items, the operating margin was 7.2 percent. The company has pledged to hit an underlying target of more than 10 percent in 2020.

Sales of 5G equipment in North America, the company's biggest market, drove growth, while Europe lagged due partly to a lack of spectrum access, a poor investment climate, and uncertainties related to future vendor market access.

Ericsson said it now expects the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment market to grow by 3 percent this year, up from a previous forecast for 2 percent growth.

Ericsson also warned that probes by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) could result in "material financial and other measures".

It previously said it had initially received questions from U.S. authorities in March 2013. The company has not commented on media reports that U.S. authorities were investigating its business practices in Romania and China, but said in October it had dismissed 50 people due to the probe.

"We can see now that it is out of the question that we will come out of this with no consequences," Mellander said. "How much and of which nature and when, we really cannot say."

Ericsson swung to a quarterly operating profit of 4.9 billion crowns from a 312 million loss a year ago, well above a mean forecast for a 2.8 billion profit in a Reuters poll. Sales rose to 48.9 billion versus a forecast of 48.2 billion.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Michael Kahn and David Holmes)

By Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
05:04aERICSSON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36aERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quart..
RE
04:27aERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quart..
RE
03:48aEUROPE : European shares ease from eight-month high as miners weigh
RE
03:48aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : China probes Sweden's Ericsson over licensing
AQ
02:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Swisscom in European commercial 5..
AQ
01:31aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson reports first quarter results 2019
AQ
12:03aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : China raids Ericsson after license fee complai..
AQ
04/16TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : TIM and Ericsson launch Italy`s first 5G conne..
AQ
04/16BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel selects Ericsson to expand VoLTE services in India
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 217 B
EBIT 2019 19 115 M
Net income 2019 9 279 M
Finance 2019 20 462 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 30,26
P/E ratio 2020 21,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 87,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB15.12%32 410
CISCO SYSTEMS31.43%248 979
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD40.47%45 503
NOKIA OYJ-0.60%31 857
ARISTA NETWORKS55.36%24 790
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS25.88%23 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About