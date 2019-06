The Swedish mobile gear maker said the agreement included a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year, resulting in a $43 million (£33.8 million) jury verdict in favour of patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures.

"While the terms of the agreement are confidential, Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income within segment Networks in Q2 2019," Ericsson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)