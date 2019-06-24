Ericsson : to transform 4G user experiences for Robi, Bangladesh

Robi chose the solution to enhance its LTE (4G) services in Bangladesh. Ericsson's Automatic Shared Carrier solution smoothly expands LTE capacity in legacy bands, increasing user speeds by up to three times.

The solution, part of Ericsson Radio System, creates more LTE capacity from current spectrum assets enabling significant spectral efficiencies while delivering an enhanced experience for end consumers.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, MD and CEO, Robi Axiata Limited, says, 'We are committed to enhance user experience for our customers across Bangladesh. We have selected Ericsson Automatic Shared Carrier to enable better 4G data speeds. This solution is helping us enhance 4G experience while ensuring optimal voice services.'

Todd Ashton, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Ericsson, says, 'With the rapid uptake of 4G services in Bangladesh, it is essential to invest in technologies that maximize 4G experience while continuing to fully support the voice services. This is where the innovative Ericsson Automatic Shared Carrier solution is helping Robi realize massive improvements in 4G speeds along with better app coverage.'

Medhat El Husseiny, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer at Robi Axiata Limited, says, 'We have always strived to introduce state-of-the art technology in Robi network and as part of that strategy, we have deployed Ericsson Automatic Shared Carrier to ensure enhanced customer experience and data speeds. I am proud that our team together with Ericsson have achieved this important milestone for our end users.'

Ericsson's Automatic Shared Carrier enables LTE and GSM to overlap in the same spectrum - with an automatic and instant allocation of spectrum based on the service needed. The GSM resources are flexibly supported inside the LTE carrier. Its deployment will maximize the LTE capacity within Robi's existing spectrum assets without compromising quality of voice services.

About Robi

Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) is a subsidiary company of the Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, based in Malaysia. Other shareholders in the entity are Bharti Airtel International (Singapore) Pte Ltd and NTT DOCOMO Inc. Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh with 46.88Mn subscribers as of end of December 2018. The company commenced operation in 1997 as Telekom Malaysia International (Bangladesh) with the brand name 'Aktel'. In 2010, it was rebranded as 'Robi' and the company changed its name to Robi Axiata Limited.