Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norway will not ban Huawei from 5G mobile network - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:34am EDT
A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

ELVERUM, Norway (Reuters) - Norway does not plan to block China's Huawei Technologies from building the country's 5G telecoms network, cabinet minister Nikolai Astrup told Reuters.

The decision could put Norway at odds with NATO ally the United States, which had been pushing the Nordic country to stop Huawei from building its 5G network.

"That is not an option being discussed," cabinet minister Nikolai Astrup said in an interview.

"We have a good dialogue with the companies on security, and then it is up to the companies themselves to choose suppliers. We haven't got any bans against any suppliers in Norway."

Telenor, Norway's largest telecoms provider, plans to pick 5G technology suppliers this year to prepare for commercial rollout in 2020.

"We are talking to everybody, everyone is in the process, and we will have to see what we choose in the end. We continue to have good dialogue with the government," said Petter-Boerre Furberg, who heads Telenor's domestic operation.

"We are running a process that is open to all partners."

(Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by David Goodman)

By Victoria Klesty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -1.10% 78.9 Delayed Quote.2.36%
NOKIA OYJ -0.17% 4.5765 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
TELENOR 0.55% 183.65 Delayed Quote.9.04%
TELIA COMPANY 0.57% 43.99 Delayed Quote.4.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
06:34aNorway will not ban Huawei from 5G mobile network - minister
RE
05:30aERICSSON : expects to take $1.2 billion hit to settle U.S. probes
RE
09/25ERICSSON : Expects $1 Billion Monetary Sanction for SEC, DOJ Investigations
DJ
09/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson estimates costs for resolving investi..
AQ
09/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Industry 4.0 Center of Excellence to ..
AQ
09/24U.S. lawmakers propose $1 billion fund to replace Huawei equipment
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/20Europe's China telecoms gear ban would cost industry $3.5 billion
RE
09/20TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson to begin US 5G smart manufacturing in..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 224 B
EBIT 2019 20 926 M
Net income 2019 9 792 M
Finance 2019 21 744 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 94,90  SEK
Last Close Price 79,76  SEK
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB2.36%27 069
CISCO SYSTEMS14.48%210 588
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.32.36%42 686
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.18%28 584
NOKIA OYJ-8.86%28 194
ARISTA NETWORKS14.65%18 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group