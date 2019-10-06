Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone tests new network tech in UK in challenge to 'big three' suppliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Vodafone logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone is testing innovative open access radio technology in Britain - a first for Europe - in a move that could break the grip Huawei , Ericsson and Nokia hold on the telco equipment market.

OpenRAN, which has been developed by Vodafone and Intel, standardises the design of hardware and software in the infrastructure, masts and antennae that make up the radio access network that carries mobile calls and data.

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, has trialled the technology in laboratories in South Africa and deployed it in Turkey to deliver 2G and 4G services to customers in both urban and rural areas. It could enable customers to make calls and access data at lower cost.

Chief Executive Nick Read said it was ready to fast track OpenRAN into Europe as it sought to expand its list of vendors.

"OpenRAN improves the network economics enabling us to reach more people in rural communities and that supports our goal to build digital societies in which no one is left behind," he said on Sunday.

The mobile network equipment sector is dominated by three companies: China's Huawei, Sweden Ericsson and Finland's Nokia. Operators generally deploy kit from at least two of them to reduce reliance on a single supplier.

Huawei, however, has been blacklisted by the United States over concerns, denied by the company, that its equipment could be used for spying.

U.S. mobile networks are therefore barred from using some Huawei equipment and Washington is urging European countries to follow suit.

Industry lobby group GSMA, which represents 750 mobile operators, has said a ban on Chinese suppliers would add $62 billion to the costs of 5G networks in Europe, although other analysis has put the figure lower.

Vodafone said it was working with companies including U.S.-based Parallel Wireless and Mavenir and UK-based Lime Microsystems on OpenRAN technology.

It said it would launch OpenRAN in 120 rural areas in Britain on Monday, and would start trials in Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -0.18% 76.42 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.78% 50.92 Delayed Quote.8.50%
NOKIA OYJ 0.69% 4.4255 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.69% 157.86 Delayed Quote.3.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
12:42pVodafone tests new network tech in UK in challenge to 'big three' suppliers
RE
10/04TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson Italian 5G smart port findings p..
AQ
10/03TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Invitation to media and analyst briefings..
AQ
10/02TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson completes acquisition of Kathrei..
AQ
09/30ALLEGHANY : Ericsson estimates costs for resolving investigations by U.S. author..
AQ
09/30TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and KDDI to deploy 5G network
AQ
09/27TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Telenor test Norway's largest 5G ..
AQ
09/26Communications Services Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
09/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/26TELENOR : launches Scandinavia's largest 5G pilot in Norway
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 225 B
EBIT 2019 21 036 M
Net income 2019 10 226 M
Finance 2019 19 898 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 94,51  SEK
Last Close Price 76,42  SEK
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB-1.75%26 459
CISCO SYSTEMS9.67%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-12.62%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.22%28 383
ARISTA NETWORKS8.48%18 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group