ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

(ERNT)
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : and KING ICT integrate 112-192 system of the Croatian Ministry of the Interior

09/20/2019 | 06:52am EDT

At the beginning of this year, the National Protection and Rescue Directorate (DUZS) was consolidated with the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia (MUP RH) as Civil Protection Directorate. After that, it was necessary to consolidate the system of emergency calls to the number 112, including eCall, into the infrastructure of MUP RH operational and communication centers (OKC) system in Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek and Varaždin, as well as all other police departments in Croatia.

The consolidation will establish a technological base as well to receive the caller location on the emergency service numbers 112 and 192, which will secure a faster response to emergency calls. Furthermore, it will also secure a better cooperation between the operators in operational and communication centers and 112 centers, as well as the support to receive SMS on the unique emergency number 112.
Last year in Croatia nearly 1.5 million calls were received at 112 number. Since its introduction, more than 27 million calls were received. All this indicates the citizens' trust in the 112 system when they find themselves in a situation requiring the help from emergency services. Therefore, the optimization of the said system is necessary and of high priority.

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla

Disclaimer

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 10:51:04 UTC
