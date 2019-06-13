Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : katastar.hr launched

13.06.2019 Categories: ProjectsEvents

The main purpose of the portal is to provide information about spatial data to all citizens in a simple and intuitive way by using the services developed by State Geodetic Administration in cooperation with Ericsson Nikola Tesla. The portal is adapted for display on mobile phones; it uses a person's location and in relation to that location shows spatial data that are of interest to the user. The project was realized in a very short period of only two months. Great team work and excellent cooperation with the customer enabled the team to meet such a tight project deadline.

Use new possibilities

Visit https://www.katastar.hr online and find your parcel of land. If you don't know the number of the parcel, enter, e.g. the address and you will learn the number of your parcel. If you are at a location which is of interest to you, click on pozicioniraj me (detect my position) and you will find all data connected to the parcel. It is also easy to find the closest geodetic surveyor as well as many other useful information.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla Communications