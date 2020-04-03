Erie Indemnity : 15 Ways to Beat Cabin Fever

ERIE, Pa., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unprecedented time, many Americans are following social distancing and stay-at-home orders. While we're all doing our part to slow the spread, let's face it: too much time inside can make you go a little stir-crazy. Cabin fever can dampen your mood, energy level and motivation.

If you are feeling cooped up and restless, Erie Insurance has 15 ideas to help you, and the whole family, beat cabin fever:

Break out a good book. For helpful suggestions and reviews, check out a website such as goodreads.com.



Start a new hobby. A few ideas include knitting, stained glass, Soduku and fiction writing.



Try a new recipe. The possibilities are endless on Pinterest.



Start scrapbooking. Relive and preserve family memories and create some unique art during this time inside.



Do a puzzle. It's a little old-school, but still a lot of fun. Plus, now is a great time to tackle that complex puzzle you've been putting off.



Pull out some old board games or a deck of cards. It's a great way to spend quality time with the family. Here are some ideas for a successful game night.



Engage in some spring cleaning. You'll be able to organize your space while staying safe at home too.



Rearrange your furniture. Sometimes a few moves are all it takes to make your place look new.



Tackle a home improvement project. You may notice that light fixture that you wanted to change, or the paint you've been meaning to cover-up, now that you are sitting around the house more often. It may be the best time to start the process of making those long-awaited upgrades.



Plan a summer vacation. Thoughts of days spent outdoors with family and friends are running through our minds, why not consider scheduling that future trip you've been wanting to plan for years? It will also give you something to look forward to in the long-term.



Have a movie and popcorn night. Dig out an old favorite or stream or rent something new.



Research your family history and create a family tree. There are several online resources you can dig into.



Write a letter to touch base with an old friend or family member. Everyone loves getting an actual letter that's not a bill or solicitation.



Do a little binge-watching. Watch the newest season of your favorite show on Netflix or Hulu.



Get some outdoor exercise. Go for a walk, even a 15-minute one, while keeping your distance from others of course.

