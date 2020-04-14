Erie Indemnity Company : Announces Change to Entry to Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ERIE, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) (the "Company") announced that all holders Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on Friday, February 21, 2020, the record date established by the Company's board of directors ("Record Date") are invited to attend the Company's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ERIE2020 by using a 16-digit access code or by logging in as a guest. The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. No shareholders will be permitted to attend the meeting in person.

On Friday, April 3, 2020 the Company announced that due to the rapidly evolving public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its concern for the safety and wellbeing of its employees and shareholders, the Company changed the format of its Annual Meeting from an in-person meeting at its Home Office in Erie, Pennsylvania to a live webcast.

An Updated Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated April 6, 2020 was sent to all shareholders as of the Record Date with instructions for entry to the virtual meeting, including a unique 16-digit access code required for attendance. Due to delays in the mailing process caused by the coronavirus pandemic, receipt of the April 6, 2020 communication has been slowed. As such, any holders of Class A common stock or Class B common stock who do not receive their access code prior to the meeting can still join the virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ERIE2020 by logging in as a guest. A Second Updated Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders detailing these instructions will be filed with the SEC.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

