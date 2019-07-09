Log in
ERIE INDEMNITY : to host second quarter 2019 conference call and webcast
PR
07/08ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01ERIE INDEMNITY : 4
PU
07/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

ERIE, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Friday, July 26th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 25th.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

The pre-recorded audio will also be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.erieinsurance.com/about/investors.aspx.

To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit www.erieinsurance.com and subscribe to email alerts.

Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-to-host-second-quarter-2019-conference-call-and-webcast-300881030.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company


© PRNewswire 2019
