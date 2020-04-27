How We're Helping: 8 Things ERIE is Doing During COVID-19

by Abby Badach Doyleon April 27, 2020

When Erie Insurance opened for business in 1925, our co-founder H.O. Hirt inspired us with his motto: Never lose the human touch.

Well… these days, the 'human touch' looks a lot different. But that spirit is still alive in us at ERIE, where we're still here for you and the communities we serve.

Check our COVID-19 Information Center for the latest news and announcements. For questions about your specific policy, review our COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions.

In case you missed it: Here's a recap of what we're doing to help.

We're providing financial relief, flexible payment options, community support and more. Here's what to know.

Customer dividends, mailed directly to you in May: Most people are doing the right thing by staying home and not driving. We're following suit by doing the right thing, too. ERIE is providing $200 million in dividends directly to our personal and commercial auto insurance customers, pending regulatory approval. This immediate relief represents about 30% of related auto insurance premiums over a two-month period, or 5% of your annual premium. There's no need to call your ERIE agent or request a check - it will be mailed directly to you. Learn more about our customer dividends, announced April 21, 2020. Lower auto insurance rates for long-term relief: In addition to the dividends mentioned above, we're lowering auto insurance rates for personal and commercial customers for long-term, steady and stable relief. Pending regulatory approval, rate reductions will vary by state and will be based on individually purchased policies and coverage options. Once approved, premium adjustments will take effect at the time of renewal and the estimated total will provide an additional $200 million in financial relief to ERIE customers. Learn more about our rate reductions, announced April 9, 2020. Flexible payment and billing options: Your local agent can help you with updating coverages. Agents and ERIE's Customer Care teams may also be able to assist with delaying payment dates, adjusting installments, changing pay plans and waiving penalties and fees. In addition, some billing requests including deferring payments and nonpay cancellations can also be requested through erieinsurance.com /help or through your ERIE Online Account . Contact-free life insurance coverage: For a limited time, Erie Family Life is offering applicants a path to life insurance coverage without the requirement of a paramedical exam. The option to waive the exam is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The waiver provides Erie Insurance customers the ability to obtain life insurance without in-person interaction. The offer is available for applicants up to age 55 and policy face amounts up to $500,000. Learn more about the paramedical exam waiver, announced March 24, 2020. Expanding identity recovery services to extended family members: Social distancing directives result in many people staying connected virtually, which may result in increased exposure to cybercrime. ERIE offers identity recovery coverage with all ErieSecure Home® bundles and as an add-on to our Home Protector policies. Through August 2020, we're extending support services to assist in recovering from a possible identity theft at no additional cost to include our customers' extended family members. This includes: Adult children (26 or older), their spouse and their children

Parents, including stepparents and legally adoptive parents

Siblings, including step-siblings and adoptive siblings Gift card reimbursement coverage: From your favorite lunch spot to that funky art gallery, our local small businesses make our hometowns feel like home. We rely on them daily - and now, they need us. So go ahead and stock up on gift cards, worry-free. Pending regulatory approval in several states, Erie Insurance is adding gift card and gift certificate reimbursement coverage to the company's ErieSecure Home® policies. The additional feature, included at no additional cost, would reimburse customers for remaining balances on gift cards that can no longer be used at independently owned and operated local businesses due to business closures. Learn more about our gift card coverage, announced April 16, 2020. Giving back to our hometown: Erie Insurance provided a lead gift to support the Erie Community Foundation's new COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund recently established in our home city of Erie, Pennsylvania. This fund will directly support 501(c)(3) organizations in Erie County, Pennsylvania that are providing support to those in need, administering care for children, serving elderly populations who are most vulnerable and helping those suffering hardships and job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Giving back to our agents and all the communities we serve: Our agents and employees are stepping up to thank first responders, healthcare workers and others on the front lines. To boost that, we're making nearly $2.5 million available to agents and branch offices to support their charitable work in local communities.

For 95 years, we've been standing by our customers in times of hardship and catastrophe. These times are unprecedented, but our mission hasn't changed. From 1925 to today, our mission to 'do the right thing' still drives every decision we make. Learn more about what makes ERIE different.