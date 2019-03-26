Log in
ERM Power Ltd    EPW

ERM POWER LTD

(EPW)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
1.935 AUD   +1.84%
08:50pERM POWER : 5 Strategies For Tackling Your Business Energy Productivity
PU
03/26ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/26ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
News 
ERM Power

ERM Power : 5 Strategies For Tackling Your Business Energy Productivity

03/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Image credit: WWF Earth Hour sparklers in Vancouver by Jeremiah Armstrong.

We are joining hundreds of businesses across Australia to switch off for Earth Hour 2019 for the future of our planet.

On Saturday 30 March 2019 at 8:30pm local time, ERM Power will take part in this global conservation movement to show our commitment to a healthy, sustainable future.

In the lead up to Earth Hour and beyond, businesses are looking for ways to take control of their business energy and save money on energy costs. The initiative poses a great opportunity for businesses to consider their own energy practices and productivity.

Here are our top 5 strategies to think about when looking at energy productivity and your business.

1. A tailored, holistic plan

To ensure optimal energy productivity and investment, you need an integrated energy management approach that's developed from a thorough energy assessment and that includes a clear evidence-based plan.

2. Data and insight

Data plays a pivotal role in energy productivity by helping your business to make evidence-based decisions. It is at the core of determining the best energy management solutions and the right approach for a business's sector, size and operations. Analysing your business energy usage and needs helps you make the right energy investment decisions.

3. Actively track and manage energy use

Dashboards and tools that connect all your data across your organisation enable proactive management of your energy. Demand management alerts can notify you when demand rises, and a high-cost event is approaching. Appropriate action can then be taken to reduce demand and minimise or avoid the expense.

4. Awareness programs

Staff play a critical role in impacting energy productivity and must be empowered with information and resources. Staff awareness is key to influencing behavioural change which will assist in further savings through improved efficiency and productivity gains.

5. Don't go it alone

The energy industry is in constant flux. There is an ongoing proliferation of sometimes complex offerings from a growing number of suppliers. This can be challenging for organisations to navigate. A one-size-fits all solution to efficient energy management or increasing energy productivity does not exist.

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:49:02 UTC
