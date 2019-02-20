Log in
ERM POWER LTD

(EPW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
1.515 AUD   -0.66%
ERM POWER : Energy Efficiency Funding for Manufacturers
PU
2018ERM POWER : The 3 key factors influencing higher energy prices
PU
2018ERM POWER : Large industrial projects need specialised skills
PU
ERM Power : Energy Efficiency Funding for Manufacturers

02/20/2019 | 09:06pm EST

The NSW Government is offering up over $16m in matched funding to help manufacturing businesses save energy and money.

The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage opens funding tomorrow for manufacturing businesses in NSW, as well as potentially those that undertake manufacturing activities, to boost their energy efficiency.

Manufacturers are energy intensive and some of the largest users of energy in the country, so this comes as a valuable opportunity for businesses to upgrade to energy efficient equipment, improve energy metering and monitoring and optimise their manufacturing processes.

There is up to $120,000 per manufacturing site in matched funding available to implement a project that optimises gas or electricity use. First round of funding opens 22 February 2019 and applications close 5pm AEST 30 June 2019.

ERM Power and subsidiary Out Performers have helped manufacturers across the country realise significant energy savings gains from a range of energy management initiatives. We are pleased that Out Performers is also pre-qualified by NSW Office of Environment and Heritage as an energy efficiency expert specialising in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

To find out more about the funding visit www.energysaver.nsw.gov.au/manufacturing.

Contact us to find out how we can help navigate the funding and program options.

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 02:05:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 736 M
EBIT 2019 60,4 M
Net income 2019 31,2 M
Debt 2019 37,4 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
P/E ratio 2020 7,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 388 M
Chart ERM POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
ERM Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERM POWER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stretch Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony George Bellas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Derek McKay Chief Information Officer
Antonino Mario Iannello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERM POWER LTD-2.56%278
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%62 690
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%57 105
IBERDROLA2.99%53 439
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%50 333
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 693
