ERM Power : Energy Efficiency Funding for Manufacturers

The NSW Government is offering up over $16m in matched funding to help manufacturing businesses save energy and money.

The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage opens funding tomorrow for manufacturing businesses in NSW, as well as potentially those that undertake manufacturing activities, to boost their energy efficiency.

Manufacturers are energy intensive and some of the largest users of energy in the country, so this comes as a valuable opportunity for businesses to upgrade to energy efficient equipment, improve energy metering and monitoring and optimise their manufacturing processes.

There is up to $120,000 per manufacturing site in matched funding available to implement a project that optimises gas or electricity use. First round of funding opens 22 February 2019 and applications close 5pm AEST 30 June 2019.

ERM Power and subsidiary Out Performers have helped manufacturers across the country realise significant energy savings gains from a range of energy management initiatives. We are pleased that Out Performers is also pre-qualified by NSW Office of Environment and Heritage as an energy efficiency expert specialising in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

To find out more about the funding visit www.energysaver.nsw.gov.au/manufacturing.

Contact us to find out how we can help navigate the funding and program options.