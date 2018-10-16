Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ERM Power Ltd    EPW   AU000000EPW7

ERM POWER LTD (EPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ERM Power : Large industrial projects need specialised skills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 07:48am CEST

ERM Power adds large-scale industrial project expertise and energy efficiency certificate creation capability to ERM's existing suite of energy productivity solutions with the acquisition of Out Performers.

Out Performers delivers large and complex commercial and industrial electricity and gas efficiency projects aimed at the 300 largest energy users in Australia. The company's technical expertise and services in electricity and gas advisory, project delivery and energy performance analytics for industrials complements ERM's existing Energy Solutions business model and expands the capability to provide more services to our customers.

Their advanced capability to design and deliver complex productivity programs for commercial and industrial customers directly complements the strategic direction of ERM's energy solutions business.

Out Performers commenced operations in 2009. It has developed a comprehensive service offering with the objective of assisting its clients improve their energy performance and reducing their energy spend. Out Performers specialises in working with large and complex users of energy across the industrial and commercial sectors.

Importantly the capability and the culture of the Out Performers team closely aligns with ERMs. The unique combination of these two businesses will make ERM a leading energy solutions provider in Australia that can help any size customer in any sector take control of both their electricity and gas challenges.

For more information on how ERM Power can help solve your organisations industrial sized energy problems click here

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERM POWER LTD
07:48aERM POWER : Large industrial projects need specialised skills
PU
09/14ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/12ERM POWER : Energy customers saving through free service – but significant..
PU
09/03ERM POWER : and FG Advisory partner to provide complex energy management solutio..
PU
08/31ERM POWER : Network Tariff Review May Uncover Potential Savings
PU
07/13ERM POWER : Lodges Submission to the National Energy Guarantee
PU
03/05ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/07BUILDINGS BEHAVING BADLY : Who topped the Christmas List?
PU
2017ERM POWER : Planning the key to managing energy prices
PU
2017ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 474 M
EBIT 2019 59,9 M
Net income 2019 34,9 M
Finance 2019 5,95 M
Yield 2019 5,48%
P/E ratio 2019 15,19
P/E ratio 2020 7,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart ERM POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
ERM Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERM POWER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stretch Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony George Bellas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Derek McKay Chief Information Officer
Antonino Mario Iannello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERM POWER LTD14.49%295
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 974
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 927
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 368
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.05%44 155
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 273
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.