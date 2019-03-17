Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ERM Power Ltd    EPW   AU000000EPW7

ERM POWER LTD

(EPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
1.905 AUD   +1.33%
09:24pERM POWER : Will your business save in our next Network Tariff Review?
PU
02/20ERM POWER : Energy Efficiency Funding for Manufacturers
PU
2018ERM POWER : The 3 key factors influencing higher energy prices
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ERM Power : Will your business save in our next Network Tariff Review?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

Did you know that network charges (tariffs) can make up about 33% of a large customer's total energy bill? Tariffs are separate from electricity charges, and the impact of being on the wrong one can be significant.

At ERM Power, we want to help you minimise energy costs. Our twice-yearly Network Tariff Review is one way we can help. The Network Tariff Review is a complimentary service we offer our large customers to check if you are still on the most appropriate tariff structure for your site.

Are you on the right tariff?

Being on the right network tariff for your site will ensure you're not paying more than you need to.

Our Network Tariff Review service regularly saves customers thousands on their energy bill - if they accept our recommendation. One customer in 2018 saved $260,000 per annum on electricity costs, just by changing tariffs.

Our last Network Tariff Review in September 2018 identified $10m worth of savings for our customers. This resulted in a $7.7m uptake, which is fantastic, but there was still $2.3 million left on the table. This was by people who either deleted our email advising them of the review or didn't understand what it was about.

We're in the process of conducting our next Network Tariff Review which could lead to real savings for your business. If your ERM Power Account Manager attempts to contact you, they may have found a cheaper tariff for you. All you have to do is say 'Yes' and we'll arrange the tariff change through the distributor on your behalf.^

'Customers who have taken up the tariff change and saved as a result have learned to look out for the email from their account manager. We'll advise you if we've found savings, or if our review shows that you are already on the appropriate tariff,' said Steve Rogers, Executive General Manager, Energy Retail (AU).

How it works

'We use 12 months of historical actual usage data for each large customer and carefully match this against the complex eligibility rules for each tariff. Then we identify the sites that would benefit from a tariff change,' explains Steve.

'In some instances, we've identified hundreds of thousands of dollars of potential savings for customers. Once they understand that it's real savings we're talking about, they are very appreciative of the service. Some customers have reinvested their savings into further energy efficiency solutions, saving them even more money on electricity costs,' says Steve.

The one email you do not want to delete

'We email customers with a report of our analysis with recommended tariff changes. All the customer needs to do is agree to switch tariffs when we get in contact with them,' says ERM Power Account Manager, Patrick Brennan.

'We also manage the application of tariff changes on behalf of the customer, so it's really quite a simple process.'

Just to be clear, ERM Power does not benefit financially from customers changing network tariffs. These are a pass-through charge. The complimentary tariff review is a standard part of our service for large customers - and it's part of the reason we're No.1 for customer service.

Call or email your Account Manager if you have any questions. Look out for our Network Tariff Review report in your inbox.

^ Network tariff eligibility requirements apply and changes are at the discretion of the Distributor. ERM Power does not guarantee that the Distributor will accept a request to change the network tariffs. Our review is based on historical usage data and current tariffs. Your historical usage may not be reflective of your future usage and tariff pricing may change. If a network tariff change is approved by the Distributor, you may be locked into the new tariff for a period of time. Please consider future usage before proceeding with the request to change tariffs.

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 01:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERM POWER LTD
09:24pERM POWER : Will your business save in our next Network Tariff Review?
PU
02/20ERM POWER : Energy Efficiency Funding for Manufacturers
PU
2018ERM POWER : The 3 key factors influencing higher energy prices
PU
2018ERM POWER : Large industrial projects need specialised skills
PU
2018ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ERM POWER : Energy customers saving through free service – but significant..
PU
2018ERM POWER : and FG Advisory partner to provide complex energy management solutio..
PU
2018ERM POWER : Network Tariff Review May Uncover Potential Savings
PU
2018ERM POWER : Lodges Submission to the National Energy Guarantee
PU
2018ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 750 M
EBIT 2019 61,1 M
Net income 2019 75,3 M
Debt 2019 53,3 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 7,19
P/E ratio 2020 9,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 484 M
Chart ERM POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
ERM Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERM POWER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,83  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stretch Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony George Bellas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Derek McKay Chief Information Officer
Antonino Mario Iannello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERM POWER LTD21.73%343
NEXTERA ENERGY INC10.02%91 445
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.04%65 904
ENEL8.45%62 975
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.81%61 579
IBERDROLA9.32%56 648
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.