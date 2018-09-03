Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ERM Power Ltd    EPW   AU000000EPW7

ERM POWER LTD (EPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ERM Power : and FG Advisory partner to provide complex energy management solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:17am CEST

ERM Power and FG Advisory are pleased to announce a partnership that will see them collaborating to provide energy management solutions to New South Wales Government departments and agencies.

The ERM Power/FG Advisory partnership has been selected as a pre-qualified energy service provider to the Energy Performance Contracting Panel, managed by the NSW Office of Environment & Heritage on behalf of the NSW Government.

Panel members are selected every four years and are pre-qualified to provide energy services at existing government buildings.

The selection to the panel builds on ERM Power's strong relationships and presence in the public sector and demonstrated expertise in delivering solutions to improve energy productivity.

FG Advisory brings deep technical competency and extensive panel experience, through the provision of similar services in both Victoria and South Australia.

ERM Power Executive General Manager Energy Solutions Megan Houghton said the collaboration positioned ERM Power and FG Advisory to deliver comprehensive, market-leading solutions for NSW Government departments and agencies.

'We're delighted to have achieved pre-qualification status after a thorough review of our capabilities, systems and processes by government experts. This comprehensive process further illustrates our ability to deliver a robust and validated solution not only to Government, but also to large commercial and industrial customers throughout Australia.'

Ms Houghton said it was encouraging to see Government putting an emphasis on energy management that would create long-term, sustainable outcomes.

'ERM has a proven track record in working with the public sector and is increasingly providing advisory services and solutions to improve energy productivity within government,' she said.

'Energy management solutions can help government agencies and departments make the most of their energy, reduce unnecessary consumption and cost, promote renewables and leverage greater value from expensive assets such as on-site generation.'

ERM Power's growing energy solutions business leverages data analytics and ERM Power's unique supply and demand perspective to provide integrated and tailored solutions for organisations with heavy energy usage, and project management and digital solutions to implement and track performance.

ERM Power provides solutions for large, multi-site projects and has particularly expertise in the education sector. It is also focussed on increasing awareness of energy usage and changing behaviours, to create long-term impact.

Ms Houghton said ERM Power was pleased to partner with FG Advisory given its extensive panel experience, high degree of technical competence and specialisation in complex projects.
FG Advisory specialises in advisory, engineering design and construction management consultancy to help clients address energy and infrastructure challenges.

FG Advisory Associate Director, Luke Zha, said that the NSW Energy and Resource Efficiency Programs presented an attractive and low risk pathway to modernise public infrastructure.

'Public sector building managers have endured increasing operational pressures from rising energy costs and aging infrastructure. FG Advisory brings a client focused approach that is completely vendor agnostic, with a strong record in delivering projects ahead of time to assured energy performance outcomes.

'Our team believe in providing clarity and transparency throughout the process, led by top industry professionals across engineering design, contracting and project management in a complex building services context.'

'Together with ERM Power, we look forward to partnering with NSW departments and agencies on this energy transformation journey.'

For more information on the NSW government's energy efficiency program see here

ENDS

Media contact:
Tracey Palmer
Communications Manager
07 3021 3266
0438 310 539
TPalmer@ermpower.com.au

About ERM Power

ERM Power is an Australian energy company operating electricity sales, generation and energy solutions businesses. The Company has grown to become the second largest electricity provider to commercial businesses and industrials in Australia by loadsuper1, and is the only energy retailer licensed to sell electricity in all Australian states as well as the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory. A growing range of energy solutions products and services are being delivered, including lighting and energy efficiency software and data analytics, to the Company's existing and new customer base. ERM Power also sells electricity in several markets in the United States. The Company operates 662 megawatts of low emission, gas-fired peaking power stations in Western Australia and Queensland. www.ermpower.com.au

____

1 Based on ERM Power analysis of latest published information

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 02:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERM POWER LTD
04:17aERM POWER : and FG Advisory partner to provide complex energy management solutio..
PU
08/31ERM POWER : Network Tariff Review May Uncover Potential Savings
PU
07/13ERM POWER : Lodges Submission to the National Energy Guarantee
PU
03/05ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/07BUILDINGS BEHAVING BADLY : Who topped the Christmas List?
PU
2017ERM POWER : Planning the key to managing energy prices
PU
2017ERM POWER LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ERM POWER (ASX : EPW) talks FY17 results & outlook
FI
2017ERM POWER : urges a reasoned, calm approach to Finkel Report
PU
2017ERM POWER : signs offtake agreement for wind farm project in SA
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 484 M
EBIT 2019 58,2 M
Net income 2019 28,9 M
Finance 2019 76,6 M
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart ERM POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
ERM Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERM POWER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,75  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stretch Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony George Bellas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Derek McKay Chief Information Officer
Antonino Mario Iannello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERM POWER LTD6.71%277
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.41%57 872
IBERDROLA-0.59%47 655
DOMINION ENERGY-12.44%46 267
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.96%44 399
EXELON CORPORATION10.91%42 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.