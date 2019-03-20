Log in
ERM Power : proud to announce two new scholarships with QUT Science and Engineering Faculty

0
03/20/2019 | 12:10am EDT

As part of ERM Power's continued commitment to improving diversity in our business, we are proudly partnering with the QUT Science and Engineering Faculty to establish two scholarships for Women In Tech at QUT.

General Manager, Solution Delivery Steve Nichols believes ERM Power's commitment to improving diversity in the business will provide benefits to innovation moving forward.

'The benefits of having a diverse culture where people feel safe to voice their ideas and options are proven,' he said.

'At ERM Power we've worked hard to create this environment. However, it can be challenging to build a more diverse team, with some universities only recording a 6% female admission rate in some STEM courses.'

Continued commitment

With this in mind, ERM Power approached QUT to understand what partnerships we could put in place to sponsor emerging female leaders in the technology field and play the long game to increase the number of females working in technology.

The two scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to gain practical experience working with us at ERM Power.

'For ERM, we're looking forward to welcoming two new people to the team, so they can gain practical experience on real solutions while they are studying,' said Steve.

Women In Tech Scholarships

The Women In Tech scholarships are for undergraduate and postgraduate QUT students to support female students to use their education to become technology leaders.

For more information on the scholarships, see below.

ERM Power Master of Data Analytics Scholarship

ERM Power Undergraduate Scholarship for Women in IT

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:09:06 UTC
