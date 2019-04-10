Log in
ERM Power Ltd    EPW   AU000000EPW7

ERM POWER LTD

(EPW)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/10
1.78 AUD   -0.28%
Quarterly Wholesale Market Update: Find out what's happening

04/10/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

ERM Power is excited to share our new Quarterly Wholesale Market Update for January-March 2019.

Our Market Update provides a summary of wholesale market activity for the period to help you keep up to date with what's happening in the industry.

January-March 2019 Wholesale Market Update

This quarter, Executive General Manager Trading, David Guiver talks about what has happened in an eventful summer, the impacts of the Margin Loss Factors on the market and also shares some views on the Large-Scale Generation Certificate market.

Check out the video below for the full wholesale market update summary.

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 01:57:10 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 826 M
EBIT 2019 62,1 M
Net income 2019 76,3 M
Debt 2019 53,3 M
Yield 2019 6,72%
P/E ratio 2019 6,74
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 451 M
Chart ERM POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
ERM Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERM POWER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stretch Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony George Bellas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Derek McKay Chief Information Officer
Antonino Mario Iannello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERM POWER LTD14.06%322
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.14%90 338
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.58%65 568
ENEL12.21%64 802
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.90%61 290
IBERDROLA12.77%58 039
