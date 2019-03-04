DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Ernst Russ and Peter Döhle sell their shares in Hammonia Reederei



04.03.2019 / 08:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ernst Russ and Peter Döhle sell their shares in Hammonia Reederei Both founding shareholders Ernst Russ and Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG jointly sell their shares in affiliated Hammonia Reederei

The shares are transferred to Scandinavian investors Hamburg, March 4, 2019 - Ernst Russ Group and Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG have sold their shares in HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG to Scandinavian investors, Ness Risan and Partners, Norway, and former owners of Containerships Group, Finland.



With the transaction, Ernst Russ follows its strategy and further focuses on activities in asset investment and asset management in shipping and real estate. Prospectively, Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG bundles the fleet's technical management in-house, however, remains service provider for Hammonia in Chartering, Crewing and Insurance.



The Hammonia Reederei is a technical ship manager for bulkers, container- and MPP-vessels and was founded in October 2003 by Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG and the Ernst Russ Group. Recently, the capital shares accounted for 31.37 % each.



The transaction is subject to antitrust approval.



About the Ernst Russ Group: The Ernst Russ Group is a publicly listed asset and investment manager with a focus on the asset classes of shipping and real estate. Currently, the Ernst Russ Group administers a fleet of around 100 container, tanker and bulker ships as well as other vessels. They are either actively managed or are managed as fund ships by shipping partners. The Ernst Russ Group acts as an asset manager for various assets in the Real Estate, Shipping and Alternative Investments segments. Trustee services are also part of the Ernst Russ Group's business. The company has offices in Hamburg, Bremen, Cologne and London. www.ernst-russ.de



About Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG: Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG is a fully integrated ship owner and manager in the segments container, bulk and multi-purpose based in Hamburg. A family business founded in 1956, Döhle has a strong focus on containerships (vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs).







Contact:

Ernst Russ AG

Anika Hillmer

Investor Relations

Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800

E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de Contact:Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de

04.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

