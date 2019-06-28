Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eros International plc    EROS   IM00B86NL059

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(EROS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Eros International Plc (“Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EROS) securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Eros investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 5, 2019, the Company’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating was downgraded to “Default” by India’s second largest credit ratings agency over concerns of “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.59, or nearly 49%, to close at $3.71 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 7, 2019, an article published by Hindenburg Research explained that the reason for the credit downgrade was due to “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables”, and that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell an additional $0.41, or nearly 12%, to close at $3.30 on June 7, 2019, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Eros during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 20, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
05:24pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/26EROS INTERNATIONAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
06/26ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Eros International PLC Misled Shareholders According to Law..
BU
06/24EROS CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Eros International (EROS) Investo..
PR
06/24EROS INTERNATIONAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Secur..
BU
06/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/24EROS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities ..
PR
06/24IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/23TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of Eros International PLC of Impor..
BU
06/21The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Er..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 286 M
EBIT 2019 51,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 100 M
Chart EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Eros International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1 371%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kishore Kumar Lulla Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Prem Parameswaran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sunil Arjan Lulla Executive Vice Chairman
Dilip Jayantilal Thakkar Independent Director
Jyoti Deshpande Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC-83.59%98
VIVENDI11.89%33 900
BOLLORÉ9.66%12 748
VIACOM13.87%12 033
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.45%6 597
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-4.83%5 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About