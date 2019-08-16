EROS INTERNATIONAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Eros and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eros/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 20, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On June 5, 2019, India credit ratings agency, CARE Ratings, downgraded Eros’ Indian subsidiary’s credit rating to “Default” due to “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.” Then, on June 6, 2019, Eros issued a press release admitting its subsidiary was late on two loan interest payments for April and May 2019. On this news, the price of Eros’ shares plummeted over 49%.

The case is Montesano v. Eros International PLC, 19-cv-14125.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190816005463/en/