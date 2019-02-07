Log in
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
  News  
Eros International : Announces Indian Subsidiary Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter 2019

02/07/2019

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that it has released unaudited financial results of its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Please refer to the Company’s website – http://erosplc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Earning-Release.pdf – or the Bombay Stock Exchange website – www.bseindia.com – to view the results.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 289 M
EBIT 2019 70,1 M
Net income 2019 40,6 M
Debt 2019 142 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capitalization 670 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kishore Kumar Lulla Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Prem Parameswaran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sunil Arjan Lulla Executive Vice Chairman
Dilip Jayantilal Thakkar Independent Director
Jyoti Deshpande Non-Executive Director
