Eros International : Announces Indian Subsidiary Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter 2019

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a Global Indian
Entertainment Company, announced today that it has released unaudited
financial results of its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International
Media Limited, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Please refer to the Company’s website – http://erosplc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Earning-Release.pdf
– or the Bombay Stock Exchange website – www.bseindia.com
– to view the results.
About Eros International Plc
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment
company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across
all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media.
Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on
the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over
three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The
Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over
3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language
films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the
rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please
visit: www.erosplc.com.
