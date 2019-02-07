Eros International : Announces Indian Subsidiary Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter 2019

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that it has released unaudited financial results of its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Please refer to the Company’s website – http://erosplc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Earning-Release.pdf – or the Bombay Stock Exchange website – www.bseindia.com – to view the results.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

