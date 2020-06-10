Eros International : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(the "Company")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company will be held on June 29, 2020 virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/290056059at 10:00 am BST (UK) for the transaction of the business set out below. The password for this meeting is EROS2020.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, which will be proposed as a special resolution:-

1. That, conditional upon the completion of the Merger described in the accompanying Circular, the Articles of Association of the Company be amended as set out in the marked-up version of the Articles provided to shareholders as part of the proxy materials for the EGM.