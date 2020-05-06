Eros International : Now Expands Partnership with Freecharge

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Freecharge, one of India's leading digital marketplaces for financial services and products. The partnership will allow Freecharge customers to experience Eros Now’s massive content library at a 35% discount to the annual subscription price. The discounted price allows Freecharge users to access Eros Now’s extensive content library consisting of over 12,000 movie titles, original shows, music, short-format content - Eros Now Quickie and much more.

At a time when consumers are increasingly opting for digital avenues to avail entertainment content, this collaboration caters to the demand of India’s massive digital-savvy customer base and enhances their online experience. The alliance further benefits Freecharge users through a one-time cashback rebate of 80 Rupees to their account when subscribing to Eros Now.

India is forecasted to see accelerated growth in digital payments transaction value between 2019 and 2023, as per the recent KPMG report - Fintech in India – Powering Mobile Payments. The influx of innovation in digital payment infrastructure is a must to expand consumer reach. This partnership, therefore, helps in widening Eros Now’s consumer base and at the same time adds value to Freecharge existing service catalogue.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for digital consumers and lately Over-the-Top and digital payment platforms, have witnessed a massive growth. As India constantly avails digital services for all their needs, the partnership with Freecharge helps Eros Now further to cater to audiences demand to stream premium content online.”

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Mehta, CEO, FreeCharge said, “The Company is continuously working towards creating opportunities to build deeper engagement with the consumers by presenting them more choices through such collaborations. At Freecharge we always strive to deliver value-added services to our consumers and enhance their experience on our platform. Eros Now’s extensive entertainment content library appeals to today’s online audience, and we are pleased to extend this partnership to offer our customers unprecedented online entertainment.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Freecharge

Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, Freecharge is India's leading digital platform for financial services and products. Freecharge services are available across a range of financial instruments including savings, payments, insurance, investment, digital gold and lending. The company’s focus is to create an ecosystem of innovative products and features that enables seamless cashless transactions. Freecharge consumers can seamlessly pay utility bills (Electricity, Gas), pay Landline bills or recharge Mobile, Broadband and DTH. In addition, Freecharge powered by Axis Bank enables the users to make Google Play recharges, invest in mutual funds and get easy credit through Freecharge EMI. Freecharge UPI and payment gateway allows consumers to instantly send or receive money, shop at leading offline and online merchants across categories movies, entertainment, food, shopping, travel to get cashback & discounts. Users can also buy deals from their favourite brands starting at ₹1 & earn extra cashback on top of all retailer discounts.

For more details, please visit https://www.freecharge.com or download the Freecharge app

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005512/en/