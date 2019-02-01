Eros International : Now Named ‘Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019' at British Asian Media Awards

The premium Indian OTT player earns the esteemed title for its engaging and entertaining content library

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc, a global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced that it has received the prestigious ‘Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019’ at the British Asian Media Awards. The prestigious award was presented to Eros Now at a ceremony held on January 31, 2019 at the renowned Kings College, London in the presence of several prominent personalities, including Lord Swraj Paul, for entertaining South Asian audiences by offering an unparalleled library of over 11,000 films, original web-series, music and short format content.

The British Asian Media Awards aim to acknowledge emerging trends and felicitate campaigns that have transcended and connected with the South Asian audience through various mediums. Eros Now, referred to as one the pioneers in the OTT category for its exclusive and compelling content, caters to all age groups.

Commenting on the prestigious win, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, “We are delighted for this significant recognition at the British Asian Media Awards. This demonstrates Eros Now’s unprecedented leadership and popular offering for the South Asian diaspora. The win further emphasizes our constant endeavour to deliver the best of entertainment to the growing demand for digital content.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 128 million registered users and 13.0 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005289/en/