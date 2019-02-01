Eros International : Now Named ‘Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019' at British Asian Media Awards

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian
entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc, a global Indian
Entertainment Company, today announced that it has received the
prestigious ‘Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019’ at the British Asian
Media Awards. The prestigious award was presented to Eros Now at a
ceremony held on January 31, 2019 at the renowned Kings College, London
in the presence of several prominent personalities, including Lord Swraj
Paul, for entertaining South Asian audiences by offering an unparalleled
library of over 11,000 films, original web-series, music and short
format content.
The British Asian Media Awards aim to acknowledge emerging trends and
felicitate campaigns that have transcended and connected with the South
Asian audience through various mediums. Eros Now, referred to as one the
pioneers in the OTT category for its exclusive and compelling content,
caters to all age groups.
Commenting on the prestigious win, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros
Digital said, “We are delighted for this significant recognition at
the British Asian Media Awards. This demonstrates Eros Now’s
unprecedented leadership and popular offering for the South Asian
diaspora. The win further emphasizes our constant endeavour to deliver
the best of entertainment to the growing demand for digital content.”
About Eros International Plc
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment
company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across
all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media.
Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on
the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over
three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The
Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over
3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language
films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the
rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please
visit: www.erosplc.com.
About Eros Now
Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment
Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled
devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music
Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 128 million
registered users and 13.0 million paying subscribers worldwide with the
promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD,
multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original
drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see,
watch now: www.erosnow.com.
