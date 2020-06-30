Eros International : Now Partners with Dish TV India

DishTV & D2H customers can access Eros Now services on their Android Set-Top boxes – Dish SMRT Hub & D2H Stream

Eros Now is also available on Dish SMRT Stick & SMRT Kit and soon it will be available on D2H magic & D2H Magic Voice Enabled

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its partnership with Dish TV, the leading direct-to-home (DTH) offering the best of online entertainment. As part of the association, Dish TV & D2H users can access Eros Now's massive content library including 12,000 plus movie titles, original shows, short-format content Quickie, music through their android set-top boxes – Dish SMRT Hub & D2H Stream, respectively.

Online content consumption is increasing rapidly as consumers access streaming services from their home. This partnership further deepens Eros Now's reach by providing seamless access to Dish TV India's vast number of consumers in the country. DishTV & D2H users can avail free access to Eros Now on the first month's subscription after which users can pay as per their subscription plans. The inclusion of Eros Now in DishTV and D2H set-top box, SMRT Stick and SMRT Kit with Alexa services enhances consumers' streaming experience.

Dish SMRT Hub’ and ‘d2h stream’ are internet-based Android-based HD Set Top Boxes and offer a host of features including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play and access to all popular apps. Coupled with the ease of using voice commands via Google Assistant, these Android-based set-top boxes are compatible with any television set and available for INR 3,999 for new subscribers & INR 2,499 for existing subscribers.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "Eros Now has a vast movie catalogue that features cult classics to modern, new-age films. The massive content library offers high-quality experience to the consumers who can consume the content from their homes on smart TVs, at their convenience. This transformation of OTT consumption moving from personal, private devices to television sets in the living room, is a growing trend with movies and other long-format content being consumed on large screens. Eros Now's endeavour has always been to present the best of online streaming content and provide seamless access to consumers across markets as well as different mediums. The association with Dish TV's innovative services keeps its vast consumer base glued to the television sets with the inclusion of Eros Now's content that offers premium OTT experience."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “In our endeavour to provide the best of both the linear and online entertainment options, we have recently introduced a whole range of connected devices including Android STB’s and streaming sticks. We are happy to partner with Eros Now and this partnership will enable our customers to have access to their vast online content library across both our Dish and D2H platforms. Dish TV India is committed to delivering the best TV viewing experience while offering unique content options to its customers and this partnership is another step in the same direction.”

In addition to Android STBs, Eros Now is also available on Dish SMRT Stick & SMRT Kit and will be soon available on D2H magic & D2h Magic Voice-Enabled.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Dish TV India Limited

Dish TV India Limited is India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) Company and owns multiple individual brands like DishTV, Zing and d2h under its umbrella. The company benefits from multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15, and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1278 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. Dish TV India Limited has on its platform more than 700 channels & services including 31 audio channels and 71 HD channels & services. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 3,700 distributors & around 400,000 dealers that span across 9,400 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centers that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. For more information on the Company, please visit www.dishtv.in

