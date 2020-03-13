Eros International : Now and Samsung Partner to Give Samsung Galaxy Users Access to the Best of Indian Entertainment

Log in
03/13/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or “the Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its partnership with mobile phone giant Samsung. As part of the collaboration, Samsung Galaxy users based in India can now access the best of movies, original shows, music, short-format content, Quickie and more from Eros Now on the ‘My Galaxy’ app.

Smartphones are very popular devices for online video streaming in India. According to a Counterpoint Research study published in 2019, Eros Now has the largest share (59%) of users in the 25-39 age bracket in Tier II/III cities, highest among all major OTT platforms with a total of 68% of its consumers watching content on the platform daily. The survey also indicated that 9% of Eros Now users watch content on the platform for more than 21 hours a week which is the highest among all other OTT platforms in India. This data evidently establishes Eros Now’s position as a pioneer in terms of popularity amongst millennials in India.

At a time when Indian consumers are increasingly using mobile phones to access entertainment, the Eros Now – Samsung partnership is a win-win proposition for both the brands and consumers. The integration deal enables India’s premium OTT player, Eros Now, to expand its reach by catering to the Samsung Galaxy users in India. Samsung, one of the most trusted mobile brands in India, adds yet another entertainment feature by seamlessly offering Eros Now’s large library of over 12,000 movies apart from original shows and music to its loyal and large consumer base in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “We consider at this alliance as a befitting one, considering the insatiable demand for online entertainment on mobile screens. As we continue to offer seamless access to Eros Now’s massive and compelling content library to India’s large OTT consumer base, the partnership enables us to tap into potential consumers using Samsung Galaxy smart phones.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.


© Business Wire 2020
