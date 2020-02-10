Eros International Plc :'s India Operating Subsidiary (EIML) Appoints Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO of Eros India Strengthens Management Team

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (the “Company”), a leading company in the global Indian film entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi, as Chief Executive Officer of its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited (“EIML”).

At Eros International Media Limited, Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi will be responsible for managing business growth and operations of the company and will also be responsible for all commercial negotiations and representations in various markets, forums, customers, vendors and regulatory authorities.

Mr. Kishore Lulla, Executive Director, EIML and Executive Chairman and CEO of Eros International Plc, said in a statement: “We are delighted to have Pradeep Dwivedi joining us as CEO at Eros India. His energy, leadership credentials and relationships across multiple industries and deep understanding of media & technology business will be an asset in driving our growth. I am looking forward to working with him in successfully executing our strategy”

Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi said, “The Indian media & entertainment industry is poised for rapid transformation in the digital era and Eros India, with its strong legacy and innovative vision of Mr. Kishore Lulla, is all set to take advantage of the enormous market opportunities ahead. This provides a significant springboard to lead large-scale creation of value and business transformation. I am keen to work with all our stakeholders to accelerate growth and further success in the next exciting phase of its journey.”

Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi, B.Sc., MBA, is a senior media industry professional. He is an accomplished industry leader with an experience of over two decades in Advertising & Media Business, Telecom & Technology Enterprises, Banking & Financial services Institutions and Automotive sector, with established credentials in digital infotainment business as well as Print Publication, News Television channels and Experiential Events. He has a demonstrated track record in revenue growth, sales & marketing, value creation, joint ventures & partnerships, corporate investments, business operations & general management. In the past, he has been CEO of Sakal Media Group, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer of Dainik Bhaskar Group, and worked in leadership positions with organisations including Tata Teleservices, American Express, GE Capital, Standard Chartered Bank & Eicher Motors in India. He is an active participant in many media industry associations, such as Director of IAA (India Chapter) and a managing committee member of The Advertising Club of India.

Eros International Plc has also appointed Mr. Vijay Vaishnav as Chief Finance Officer at Eros Now, the premium OTT South Asian entertainment platform. Mr. Vaishnav, BCom and CA, demonstrates exemplary expertise as evinced through the years of financial experience in established media & entertainment organisations such as Zee Entertainment, Viacom18 and Balaji Telefilms to name a few.

Eros International Plc has further strengthened its legal team with the appointment of Mr. Bishwarup Chakrabarti as Legal-Head at Eros Digital. Mr. Bishwarup, a postgraduate from National Law School, Bengaluru has previously been associated with various law firms and media conglomerates such as Viacom18 and Sony. At Sony, he was heading legal and regulatory affairs for production across the network.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005508/en/