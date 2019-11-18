Eros International : Unit in Deal With YouTube Music in India

By Chris Wack

Eros International shares rose 12%, to $2.39, after the company's Eros Now unit entered into a collaboration with Alphabet YouTube Music in India.

The Indian entertainment company said that as part of the collaboration, a special Eros Now subscription package priced at 99 Indian rupees ($1.38) for 90 days will be made available to all new subscribers of YouTube Music premium and Google Play Music in India. At the end of the three month introductory offer, the customer will be charged separately for Eros Now and YouTube Music Premium.

