EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(EROS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/18 10:26:30 am
2.355 USD   +10.56%
DJ
BU
11/15EROS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Eros International : Unit in Deal With YouTube Music in India

11/18/2019 | 10:05am EST

By Chris Wack

Eros International shares rose 12%, to $2.39, after the company's Eros Now unit entered into a collaboration with Alphabet YouTube Music in India.

The Indian entertainment company said that as part of the collaboration, a special Eros Now subscription package priced at 99 Indian rupees ($1.38) for 90 days will be made available to all new subscribers of YouTube Music premium and Google Play Music in India. At the end of the three month introductory offer, the customer will be charged separately for Eros Now and YouTube Music Premium.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.79% 1321.785 Delayed Quote.27.62%
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC 11.08% 2.32 Delayed Quote.-74.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 201 M
EBIT 2020 33,3 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,15x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Eros International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 2,13  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kishore Kumar Lulla Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Prem Parameswaran Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sunil Arjan Lulla Executive Vice Chairman
Dilip Jayantilal Thakkar Independent Director
David Maisel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC-74.31%232
VIVENDI16.59%33 105
BOLLORÉ15.54%13 073
VIACOM INC.-10.27%9 476
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.12.16%6 989
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-22.83%4 530
