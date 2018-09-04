Log in
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Eros International to Present at D.A. Davidson's Davidson Deep Dive: Vertical Tech Day

09/04/2018

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Group Chief Financial Officer and President - North America, Prem Parameswaran, is scheduled to present at D.A. Davidson’s Davidson Deep Dive: Vertical Tech Day being held at the New York Athletic Club in New York City on September 5, 2018 at 1:25 PM ET.

A live webcast of the D.A. Davidson conference presentation will be made available on the Eros investor relations website at http://erosplc.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 304 M
EBIT 2019 77,1 M
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Debt 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,66
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 739 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,3 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kishore Kumar Lulla Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Prem Parameswaran Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Mohandas Ahuja Vice Chairman
Sunil Arjan Lulla Executive Vice Chairman
Dilip Jayantilal Thakkar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC17.10%739
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.48%83 708
VIVENDI-0.54%33 786
VIACOM-4.97%12 014
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.13.21%7 275
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.185.84%6 816
