Eros International to Present at D.A. Davidson’s Davidson Deep Dive: Vertical Tech Day

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a leading global company in
the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Group Chief
Financial Officer and President - North America, Prem Parameswaran, is
scheduled to present at D.A. Davidson’s Davidson Deep Dive: Vertical
Tech Day being held at the New York Athletic Club in New York City on
September 5, 2018 at 1:25 PM ET.
A live webcast of the D.A. Davidson conference presentation will be made
available on the Eros investor relations website at http://erosplc.com.
About Eros International Plc
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the
Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and
distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema,
television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the
first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros
International has experience of over three decades in establishing a
global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and
growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include
Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment
distribution. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform
Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com
