Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Eros International Plc

On June 5, 2019, Eros’s majority owned subsidiary Eros International
Media’s long-term bank facilities rating was cut by 10 notches to D from
BBB- following “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to a
slowdown in collection from debtors.”
On this news, Eros’s share price fell $3.59, approximately 49%, to close
at $3.71 on June 6, 2019.
Then, on June 7, 2019, Hindenburg Research published an article
explaining that the credit downgrade was due to “multiple undisclosed
related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables,”
and that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist.”
On this news, Eros’s share price fell $0.41, approximately 11%, to close
at $3.30 on June 7, 2019.
