Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Eros International Plc Investors (EROS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Eros International Plc (“Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EROS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 5, 2019, the Company’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating was downgraded to “Default” by India’s second largest credit ratings agency over concerns of “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.59, or nearly 49%, to close at $3.71 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 7, 2019, an article published by Hindenburg Research explained that the reason for the credit downgrade was due to “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables”, and that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell an additional $0.41, or nearly 12%, to close at $3.30 on June 7, 2019, thereby further injuring investors.

