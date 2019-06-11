Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Eros International Plc - EROS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) resulting from allegations that Eros may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 5, 2019, CARE Ratings, India’s second largest credit ratings agency, downgraded Eros’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating to “Default,” citing concerns regarding “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.” On this news, shares of Eros fell $3.59 or over 49% to close at $3.71 per share on June 6, 2019.

The next day, Hindenburg Research published an article entitled “Eros International: On-The-Ground Research, Employee Interviews, and Private Company Documents Expose Egregious Accounting Irregularities,” purported to explain the reason for the downgrade. The article alleged, among other things, that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist” and that they have documented “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables.”

