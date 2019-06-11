Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Eros International Plc - EROS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) resulting from allegations that Eros
may have issued materially misleading business information to the
investing public.
On June 5, 2019, CARE Ratings, India’s second largest credit ratings
agency, downgraded Eros’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating to
“Default,” citing concerns regarding “ongoing delays/default in debt
servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.” On this news,
shares of Eros fell $3.59 or over 49% to close at $3.71 per share on
June 6, 2019.
The next day, Hindenburg Research published an article entitled “Eros
International: On-The-Ground Research, Employee Interviews, and Private
Company Documents Expose Egregious Accounting Irregularities,” purported
to explain the reason for the downgrade. The article alleged, among
other things, that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t
exist” and that they have documented “multiple undisclosed related-party
transactions that appear designed to hide receivables.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005849/en/