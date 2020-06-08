Erria A/S : Company Announcement no. 04/2020 – Acquisition of Mermaid Maritime Vietnam

Erria A/S (' Erria ') has today entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the business activities of the Vietnamese company Mermaid Maritime Vietnam JSC (' Mermaid ').

Mermaid was founded in 2004 and distributes and services safety, life-saving and firefighting equipment and accessories. The 32 Mermaid employees based in Vung Tau, Vietnam serve international shipowners and the oil and gas industry in Vietnam. Mermaid is certified by several manufacturers and also the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

The agreement between Erria and the seller side is conditional upon satisfactory completion of Erria's due diligence with respect to Mermaid and upon customary local government approvals. The parties expect to close the transaction in approximately three months' time.

The parties have decided to keep the purchase price for the Mermaid acquisition confidential.

Erria does not expect that the Mermaid acquisition will materially affect the outlook for the current year. Erria therefore reaffirms its outlook for 2020 as set out in its company announcement no. 1/2020 of March 12, 2020.

Mermaid is controlled by Kristian Svarrer who is a director and shareholder of Erria. Kristian Svarrer has not participated in the discussion or negotiation concerning Erria's acquisition of Mermaid.

For further information about Mermaid, please visit the Mermaid website at http://www.mermaid-safety.vn/ or contact CEO Henrik N. Andersen at +45 3336 4400.