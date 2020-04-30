Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 04:02:14 am
20.415 EUR   -0.51%
03:40aERSTE BANK : Group warns of significant drop in 2020 net profit
RE
02:25aERSTE BANK : 1Q Net Profit Declined; Expects Lower Income in 2020
DJ
04/01ERSTE BANK : Suspends 2020 View Due to Coronavirus
DJ
Erste Bank : Group warns of significant drop in 2020 net profit

04/30/2020 | 03:40am EDT
The new headquarters building of Erste Group Bank is pictured in Vienna

By Kirsti Knolle

Austrian lender Erste Group said it expects a significant drop in its 2020 net profit after posting a 38% fall for the first quarter as it felt the effects of the coronavirus restrictions on its business.

"While quantifying the drop in profitability is a very challenging task given the ongoing lack of predictability of events, we must expect that in 2020 our operating income and hence also the operating result will decline, risk costs for customers loans will rise and the net result will ultimately go down," said Chief Executive Bernhard Spalt.

Nearly all governments have issued measures that require banks to offer repayment moratoria on loans to retail and corporate clients. Hungary, one of Erste's markets, introduced an extra tax.

"Overall, a significant drop in net profit is expected in 2020," the bank said.

One of the largest financial services providers in the eastern part of the European Union in terms of clients and total assets, Erste said it was its "firm intention" to pay a dividend for 2019 but the amount would be determined by economic realities. Initially, the bank had proposed to pay 1.5 euros per share.

The central and eastern European countries in which Erste Group operates have so far fared comparatively well in terms of virus spread and first steps to exit lockdowns have been taken in countries including the Czech Republic and Austria.

The lender expects its markets' economies to decline 4-7% this year. Erste Group's gross credit exposure to the tourism, services, transport and retail sectors, which it predicts will be hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic, is 39% according to a presentation.

First-quarter risk costs were at 15 basis points and not yet impacted by the deterioration of the macro economy, the bank said, but risk costs were "the wildcard for 2020 and beyond".

Based on the current most probable scenario that assumed a six-month V-shape recovery, the lender estimates risk costs at 50-80 basis points of average gross customer loans this year.

Net profit reached 235.3 million euros ($256 million) in the January-March period, beating expectations of 222 million euros according to a company poll.

Net interest income - or earnings on loans minus deposit costs - rose 5.9% to 1.23 billion euros in the period, thanks to solid demand in the Czech Republic, Austria and Romania.

At the end of March, Erste Group had a core tier-1 capital ratio (CET 1) - the strictest measure of solvency - of 13.1% versus 13.7% at end-December, while its non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.4%, down from 2.5%.

Erste Group sticks to its medium-target of a CET 1 ratio of 13.5%.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 043 M
EBIT 2020 2 837 M
Net income 2020 1 030 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,45%
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 8 385 M
Chart ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Erste Group Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 28,85  €
Last Close Price 20,52  €
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Spalt Chief Executive Officer
Friedrich Rödler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petr Brávek Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Dörfler Chief Financial Officer
Wilhelm G. Rasinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG6.76%9 102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%214 979
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
Categories
