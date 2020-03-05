Erste Bank : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency
keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / Erste Group Bank AG
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Erste Group Bank AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article
19 MAR
Vienna (pta031/05.03.2020/12:20) - Announcement
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging
|
|
|
managerial
|
|
|
responsibilities/person closely
|
|
|
associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Friedrich Rödler
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman of the supervisory
|
|
|
board of Erste Group Bank AG
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission
|
|
|
allowance market participant,
|
|
|
auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Erste Group Bank AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Share
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
Identification code
|
AT0000652011
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
EUR 29,10
|
300 Stück/shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated price
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
EUR 29,10
|
300 Stück/shares
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
04.03.2020 UTC+1
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Vienna Stock Exchange
|
|
MIC
|
XWBO
|
emitter:
|
Erste Group Bank AG
|
|
Am Belvedere 1
|
|
1100 Wien
|
|
Austria
|
contact person:
|
Thomas Sommerauer / Gerald Krames
|
phone:
|
+43 (0)5 0100 - 17326
|
e-mail:
|
thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com
|
website:
|
www.erstegroup.com
|
ISIN(s):
|
AT0000652011 (share)
|
stock exchanges:
|
official trade in Vienna
|
other stock
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange
|
exchanges:
|
News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.
