ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
  Report
Erste Bank : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

03/05/2020 | 06:33am EST

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

publication: 05.03.2020 12:20

source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1583407200699

keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / Erste Group Bank AG

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Erste Group Bank AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article

19 MAR

Vienna (pta031/05.03.2020/12:20) - Announcement

1

Details of the person discharging

managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Friedrich Rödler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman of the supervisory

board of Erste Group Bank AG

b)

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Erste Group Bank AG

b)

LEI

PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Share

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AT0000652011

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 29,10

300 Stück/shares

d)

Aggregated price

Aggregated volume

EUR 29,10

300 Stück/shares

e)

Date of the transaction

04.03.2020 UTC+1

f)

Place of the transaction

Vienna Stock Exchange

MIC

XWBO

emitter:

Erste Group Bank AG

Am Belvedere 1

1100 Wien

Austria

contact person:

Thomas Sommerauer / Gerald Krames

phone:

+43 (0)5 0100 - 17326

e-mail:

thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

website:

www.erstegroup.com

ISIN(s):

AT0000652011 (share)

stock exchanges:

official trade in Vienna

other stock

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange

exchanges:

News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:32:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 309 M
EBIT 2020 3 010 M
Net income 2020 1 571 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,48%
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
P/E ratio 2021 8,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,63x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 11 916 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,00  €
Last Close Price 29,19  €
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Spalt Chief Executive Officer
Friedrich Rödler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petr Brávek Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Dörfler Chief Financial Officer
Wilhelm G. Rasinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG-3.82%13 267
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.10%359 532
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%270 312
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.39%242 217
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-24.67%166 168
