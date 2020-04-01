Log in
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
News 
Erste Bank : Suspends 2020 View Due to Coronavirus

04/01/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Austria's Erste Group Bank AG said on Wednesday that it would suspend its 2020 guidance after lockdowns related to the coronavirus caused a deterioration in the economic outlook.

Erste Bank initially issued guidance in November and confirmed it in late February, though noted the coronavirus risk factor. It had targeted a return on tangible equity of more than 10% in 2020, and expected net interest income and fees to increase, leading to higher operating income.

But Erste said there has been a significant deterioration in the economic outlook, despite mitigating measures. Some measures, such as loan repayment moratoria, may also have negative financial effects.

The halt to economic activity will likely hurt business prospects and jeopardize volume and revenue development in particular, Erste said. As a result, risk costs are expected to rise and asset quality will likely decline, it said.

"Erste Group intends to update its financial guidance as soon as the economic effects of the lockdowns and loan repayment moratoria can be better determined," the bank said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

